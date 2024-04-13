Faridabad: ESIC officer ‘fails’ to provide info on staff for election duty, booked

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 12

An FIR has been lodged against the Deputy Director (Administration) of ESIC here for not providing timely information about employees and officials for election duty. This is the first such case in which an official has been booked in connection with election duty in the district.

The case has been booked on the orders of the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh, according to a spokesperson of the district administration. He said the case has been registered under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

A letter has also been written to the Election Commission (EC) and the department concerned for strict action against the accused official.

DC Vikram Singh said as letters had been written to ESIC Regional Centre here on February 19, 23 and March 1, seeking information about employees and officers regarding the duties in the Lok Sabha General Elections-2024, he said a notice was sent to Deputy Director (Administration) Sanjay Kumar Rana seeking his reply for not providing information.

He added that as the official concerned ignored this notice, a case had been registered against him in the Central police station here for violation of orders. Meanwhile, in a meeting of state and central government officials held in connection with the preparations of the elections at the Mini Secretariat today, the DC warned of strict action against the officials and employees who fail to adhere to the norms set by the Election Commission for poll-related duties.

Heads of departments were directed to give correct and timely information about employees retiring from their departments and employees being deputed to the District Election Officer’s office for election duty. He said during the election process, all officials and employees were required to remain on deputation with the Election Commission after the implementation of the model code of conduct.

He added that the number of voters and booths had increased in the constituency and this may need deployment of more staff to ensure free and fair polling.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad