Faridabad LS segment sees14% rise in voters

Faridabad, March 9

The number of eligible voters in Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency has risen by around 2.9 lakh in the past five years.

The parliamentary segment has a total of nine Assembly constituencies falling in Faridabad and Palwal districts. Of these nine Assembly segments, Ballabhgarh, Tigaon, Badkhal, Prithla and NIT fall in Faridabad district while three constituencies of Palwal, Hodal and Hathin are a part of the neighbouring Palwal district.

As many as 16.77 lakh voters are registered in the six segments of Faridabad district. It is revealed that the number of eligible voters in 2019 was around 20.65 lakh. Recording an increase of 14.09 per cent, the total number of registered voters in the Lok Sabha segment till the end of January this year has gone up to 23.56 lakh, according to sources in the district election office.

The Tigaon Assembly segment has recorded the highest increase of 52,929 voters while the Faridabad Assembly seat recorded the lowest increase of 13,690 voters. The total voters in the Tigaon Assembly segment have reached 3,42,368. Hodal has the least number of total voters, 1,90,385.

In view of the rise in the number of voters, polling booths have also been increased by around 100. The number of polling booths in the parliamentary segment has been revised from 2,065 in 2019 to 2,160 for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said an official.

The district administration had also held a workshop related to the training programme for the officials. It has announced that a ban would remain imposed on the use and involvement of minor children in election campaigns and rallies during the election process in the district as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

