Fire at poultry feed mill in jind

Hisar: A major fire broke out at Shakti Feed Mill, located near Rohad village of the Safidon subdivision in Jind district, on Saturday evening. Six fire tenders rushed from Safidon and nearby towns to douse the flames. According to information, the fire broke out in one area of the mill but it soon engulfed the entire premises, including the warehouses. A worker who first spotted the fire, alerted the mill owner and contacted the police. After getting the information, a fire brigade reached the spot and tried to extinguish the fire. The fire was so massive that the roof of the mill's warehouse melted completely and huge flames were seen coming out of the warehouse.
