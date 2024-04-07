Fire at poultry feed mill in jind

Tribune News Service

Hisar: A major fire broke out at Shakti Feed Mill, located near Rohad village of the Safidon subdivision in Jind district, on Saturday evening. Six fire tenders rushed from Safidon and nearby towns to douse the flames. According to information, the fire broke out in one area of the mill but it soon engulfed the entire premises, including the warehouses. A worker who first spotted the fire, alerted the mill owner and contacted the police. After getting the information, a fire brigade reached the spot and tried to extinguish the fire. The fire was so massive that the roof of the mill's warehouse melted completely and huge flames were seen coming out of the warehouse.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar #Jind