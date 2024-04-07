Flashmob dance in Kurukshetra to promote electoral participation

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 6

As part of the district administration’s Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, the students of Bhagwan Parshuram College today performed a flashmob dance at a mall in Kurukshetra.

The event was organised to motivate people to cast their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Vaishali Sharma said, “Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma, a flash mob was organised today to raise voter awareness. Students called upon public to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections. Various activities are being organised in schools and colleges in the district to make students aware about their voting rights. More such activities will be conducted in the coming days.”

