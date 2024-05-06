For Congress, the poor were a mere vote bank: Sharma

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 5

Targeting the Congress, BJP candidate and incumbent MP Dr Arvind Sharma alleged that it wanted to win Lok Sabha elections by misleading and scaring people, due to which its leaders were speaking untruths on every issue.

Sharma was addressing poll meetings in various villages of Jhajjar district yesterday. He said the Congress had always considered poor people just as a vote bank, but did nothing except grabbing their votes in the name of removing poverty.

“The Congress leaders in the state have nothing to do with public issues. They remain busy in appeasing their top leaders, sitting in Delhi with an intention to becoming influential in the party, while the BJP leaders remain in the field and work to resolve the people’s problems,” he added.

Accusing the Congress of dividing people on religious lines, Sharma said the party intended to get benefits of reservation done for people of a particular religion after snatching this right from present beneficiaries, but the BJP would not let this happen. He called upon people to stop the Congress from doing it by voting against its candidate.

Enumerating the steps taken by the BJP government for the welfare of farmers, Sharma claimed that a total Rs 12,000 crore as compensation was awarded to them for their crop losses in the past decade, while Rs 3 lakh crore was distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

He said the BJP had implemented reservation for women to ensure their participation in LS and state Assemblies. The BJP government had promised to double the income of farmers, for which the government was purchasing 14 crops at the minimum support price.

“In 2014, the railway budget was Rs 30,000 crore only, which has now increased to Rs 2.5 lakh crore. I will try to connect the Beri Assembly segment with rail network,” he added.

