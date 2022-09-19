Four killed, 7 injured in highway accident

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 18

Four persons were killed and seven injured after a tractor-trailer was hit by a truck on the National Highway 1 (NH-1) near Khanpur Kolian village on Saturday.

On way to shahabad The victims were on way to attend a religious event in Shahabad

Three victims died on the spot, while one breathed his last during treatment.

The deceased were identified as Bohti Devi (60) and Anjali (15) of Kurukshetra and Shivani (19) and Ishro Devi (60) of Kaithal.

The injured were identified as Jasbir, Leela Devi, Salma, Kala Devi, Tushar, Shakuntala and Kamla from different villages of Kurukshetra.

As per information, around 10 pm, a group of devotees in a tractor-trailer was on its way to attend a religious programme at Habana village in Shahabad when a truck hit the trailer from the rear side. The injured were rushed to LNJP hospital.

Jasbir and Leela were referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, while the others were undergoing treatment in Kurukshetra.

After the accident, the accused truck driver left his truck and fled from the scene.

In his complaint to the police, Raja Ram, one of the survivors and a resident of Pindarsi village, said, “Bablu was driving the tractor and we were on our way to Shahabad when the accident took place. Some of the victims were crushed under a tyre of the truck. Shivani, Anjali, and Ishro Devi died on the spot and Bohti Devi died during treatment.”

SHO Mandeep Kumar, Thanesar Sadar police station, said the accused truck driver, identified as Sunil Kumar of Karnal, had been arrested.

#kurukshetra