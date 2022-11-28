Gangster's wife wins election in Rohtak

Rohtak, November 27
Manju, wife of gangster Rajesh (alias Sarkari), has won the zila parishad election from Ward No. 5 in Rohtak district.
The contenders for the seat included Meena Makdauli, district president of the JJP women wing; Aruna Chaudhary, wife of BJP leader and former Zila Parishad Chairman Dharampal Makdauli; and Anjali, wife of Amit Rithal, a patwari.
Manju got 9,333 votes and she defeated her nearest rival Anjali by a margin of 3,281 votes. Manju and Rajesh thanked the voters of their ward for helping them make a fresh beginning.
“The almighty has blessed us by giving an opportunity to serve the people and we will put in our best efforts to keep the people’s trust intact,” said Manju.
Her husband Rajesh, 38, is a history-sheeter named in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, loot and kidnapping etc. and has spent over 20 years in jail. As of now, he is out on bail.
Meanwhile, Jaidev Dagar, working as a journalist with a national Hindi daily, has won the poll from Ward No. 10.
Dagar’s brother Rahul Dadu was actively involved in the Jat quota agitation in 2016 and the recent stir by farmers against the three farm laws.
“A journalist is well aware of the problems faced by the common people, functioning of the bureaucracy and manoeuvring of political leaders, and hence can be an ideal representative of the people,” said Dagar while talking to The Tribune.
