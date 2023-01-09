Gangwa: Rs 18K cr for greywater management in villages

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 8

Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa said the state government had begun work under greywater management to deal with the problem of waterlogging in the villages.

Addressing villagers in Deva village of Hisar district today, the Deputy Speaker said under this scheme, 3,500 villages have been identified, where Rs 18,000 crore would be spent by the government for implementation of the scheme.

He said the door-to-door waste collection would start in villages just like cities. He also said that the villages would witness all-round development soon as the works, including modernisation of village secretariats, construction of community centres in villages, management for water drainage, garbage management, e-library, indoor gym etc., were being carried out in rural areas.

Gangwa said closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on the phirni of the villages and the streetlights would be installed in the villages and about 1 lakh km area of phirnis would be covered in the first phase.

