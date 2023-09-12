Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar visits Radha Soami chief at Beas

Chandigarh, September 11
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has praised Radha Soami Satsang Beas for its exceptional work in serving society. The CM visited Amritsar and sought the blessings of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, chief of the Satsang Beas, today.
The CM said the organisation’s efforts aligned with the vision of PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. He also visited the ashram library and suggested that it should include literature that promoted unity and the philosophy of oneness.
Historically, he said, saints and spiritual leaders had played an invaluable role in eradicating social evils and contributing significantly to society.
The government had initiated “Sant Mahapurush Vichar Samman Evam Prasar Yojana” to propagate the teachings of great saints, which was a unique endeavour in the country, Khattar added.
