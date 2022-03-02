Haryana Government opens help desk at Mumbai airport for students returning from Ukrain

PTI

Gurugram, March 2

A Haryana government help desk at Mumbai airport is assisting those returning from Ukraine to reach their homes in the state through Delhi, an official statement said.

“We are in constant touch with the government to ensure that all Haryana students are back safely and will assist them in every possible way,” it said.

The Haryana government help desk at Delhi airport is also helping the students.

The Haryana government has contacted 700 out of 1,786 students from the state studying in Ukraine, while 90 students have been brought back from the war-hit country, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday. —

#indians in ukraine #russia ukraine crisis #russia ukraine war #ukraine crisis