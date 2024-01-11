Haryana set to be future industrial hub: Dushyant Chautala

Chandigarh, January 10
Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the state was poised to become the country’s industrial hub. The state government is actively offering various facilities to attract and support industries establishing their presence in Haryana.
Chautala shared this information during a discussion with Marissa Gerrards, Ambassador of the Netherlands to India. Chautala was in Gandhinagar to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 and took the opportunity to visit the “Haryana Pavilion” during the event.
Chautalasaid Haryana was poised to be the golden future of the country in the realm of industrial revolution. The state boasts robust airport, railway and road infrastructure.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...