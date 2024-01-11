Haryana set to be future industrial hub: Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 10

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the state was poised to become the country’s industrial hub. The state government is actively offering various facilities to attract and support industries establishing their presence in Haryana.

Chautala shared this information during a discussion with Marissa Gerrards, Ambassador of the Netherlands to India. Chautala was in Gandhinagar to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 and took the opportunity to visit the “Haryana Pavilion” during the event.

Chautalasaid Haryana was poised to be the golden future of the country in the realm of industrial revolution. The state boasts robust airport, railway and road infrastructure.

#Dushyant Chautala