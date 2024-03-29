‘Havan’ fire at Gurugram flat

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 28

A fire broke out in a flat on the second floor of The Ivory Tower in The Retreat Apartments, Sector 41 of Gurugram, around 10 am on Wednesday. Four members a family were hospitalised after they sustained injuries in the mishap.

As the society is situated near the Fire Brigade office, the emergency service quickly reached the spot and doused the fire before it could spread to other floors. The police from the Sector 40 station also reached the site.

“I was inside my flat with my family when the incident happened. There was no fire alarm. After 10 minutes, we heard some noise outside and got to know about the fire and ran. How did the resident welfare association (RWA) manage to get fire clearance when there is no fire alarm or fire sprinklers?” questioned a resident.

Another resident said, “A fire alarm system should have been installed in the building. Besides, a public addressal system or security to make announcements during incidents such as fire or earthquake should have been in place.”

Initial reports suggest that a ‘havan’ was being conducted in a flat, which ‘caused’ the fire. The developer remained unavailable for comments.

