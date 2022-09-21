Hero Honda flyover in Gurugram to remain closed for six days; span load test to be undertaken

Gurugram, September 20
The main carriageway of the Hero Honda flyover on NH-48 will remain closed to traffic from September 21 to 26 due to the span load test to be undertaken by the NHAI. The Gurugram traffic police issued an advisory in this regard today.
The Gurugram traffic police said commuters approaching the Hero Honda Chowk from different directions were told to follow the advisory. The advisory said those coming from Jaipur and intending to go towards Delhi were requested to use the service lane. Those commuters coming from Jaipur and intending to go towards Subhash Chowk were requested to use the service lane and then take a U-turn under the flyover and later take left towards Subhash Chowk.
“The commuters coming from Umang Bharadwaj Chowk and intending to go towards Jaipur should use the underpass to go straight , take a U-turn after emerging out from the underpass and then turn left towards Jaipur. Those coming from Delhi and intending to go towards Umang Bharadwaj Chowk should take left towards Subhash Chowk and then take a U-turn to move towards Umang Bharadwaj Chowk through the underpass.
The motorists coming from Delhi and intending to go towards Jaipur may continue using the flyover to move straight. Those coming from Subhash Chowk and intending to go towards Delhi may take a left turn towards Jaipur and then take a U-turn under the flyover to move towards Delhi,” said the advisory.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...