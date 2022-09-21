Hero Honda flyover in Gurugram to remain closed for six days; span load test to be undertaken

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 20

The main carriageway of the Hero Honda flyover on NH-48 will remain closed to traffic from September 21 to 26 due to the span load test to be undertaken by the NHAI. The Gurugram traffic police issued an advisory in this regard today.

The Gurugram traffic police said commuters approaching the Hero Honda Chowk from different directions were told to follow the advisory. The advisory said those coming from Jaipur and intending to go towards Delhi were requested to use the service lane. Those commuters coming from Jaipur and intending to go towards Subhash Chowk were requested to use the service lane and then take a U-turn under the flyover and later take left towards Subhash Chowk.

“The commuters coming from Umang Bharadwaj Chowk and intending to go towards Jaipur should use the underpass to go straight , take a U-turn after emerging out from the underpass and then turn left towards Jaipur. Those coming from Delhi and intending to go towards Umang Bharadwaj Chowk should take left towards Subhash Chowk and then take a U-turn to move towards Umang Bharadwaj Chowk through the underpass.

The motorists coming from Delhi and intending to go towards Jaipur may continue using the flyover to move straight. Those coming from Subhash Chowk and intending to go towards Delhi may take a left turn towards Jaipur and then take a U-turn under the flyover to move towards Delhi,” said the advisory.

