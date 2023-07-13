 High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

Thousands of acres of land submerged in the Yamuna.



Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 12

High current of water in the Yamuna due to the unprecedented rainfall and the high discharge of water from the Hathinkund barrage, accompanied by irregular monitoring of bundh, resulted in the devastating situation in over 25 villages situated along the river, according to residents of many villages in Karnal district.

Porcupines, rats make holes in bundh

Every time when high quantity of water from Hathinkund barrage is discharged, the Yamuna creates havoc in around 30 villages, but the authorities fail to control the situation. Porcupines and rats make holes and burrows in bundh, but the authorities did not monitor these. Mahinder, a resident

As per an estimate of the administration, so far flood water has inundated fields of paddy, sugarcane, maize and vegetables on around 40,000 acres in many villages.

“Every time when high quantity of water from the Hathinkund barrage is discharged, the Yamuna creates havoc in around 30 villages, including Shergarh Tapu Garhpur Tapu, Nabiabad, Nabipur, Jammu Khala, Mustafabad, Dakwala, Lalupura, Sadarpur, Mundugarhi, Nasirpur, Bazidpur and others, but the authorities fail to control the flood-like situation. Porcupines and rats make holes and burrows in the bundh, but the authorities did not monitor these. If timely steps like plugging of holes or burrows had been done, this situation could have been averted,” said Mahinder, a resident. He alleged that arrangements should have been made before the arrival of the monsoon.

The data said the district had recorded over 280 mm of rainfall in the past five years, which was a record in July.

Residents also said that the flood had broken all previous records and they questioned the quantity of discharge in the Yamuna. “I saw a similar flood sometime in around 1978. It is being claimed that the discharge from the Hathikund barrage was over 3 lakh cusecs, but we felt it was much higher, which results in devastation. Delhi has also witnessed a record flow in the Yamuna, which shows the discharge was higher from the Hathinkund barrage as water reached Delhi after crossing Karnal,” said Amar, a farmer from Indri block.

Sanjay Rahar, SE, Irrigation Department, said they conduct regular monitoring of the bundh and banks along with studs. There was a high current of water, which caused two major breaches.

Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, said the assessment of the losses to people would be done. “With the help of the Army and NDRF personnel, we are making efforts to rescue stranded people. All kinds of help like drinking water, food packets and medicines are being provided to people in different villages,” said Yadav.

#Karnal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

2
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on ‘illegal’ stilt+4 construction

3
Punjab

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

4
Chandigarh

Thieves target damaged Kharar house

5
Haryana

Stilt+4: In Gurugram, every floor set to have separate water connection

6
Chandigarh

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

7
Punjab

Patiala: Royal family performs ritual to 'pacify' Badi Nadi

8
Sports

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

9
Chandigarh

Kharar housing societies at receiving end

10
Nation

Nepal national assaults crew onboard Air India's Toronto-Delhi flight, damages lavatory door

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

Sukhu conducts aerial survey of Chandratal, Losar | Inspects...


Cities

View All

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

2020 Delhi riots: Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP ex-councillor in 5 cases

Rs 2 crore heroin seized, 3 held in Delhi

300 head of cattle rescued

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Gastroenteritis cases surface in 24 villages

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe