High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 12

High current of water in the Yamuna due to the unprecedented rainfall and the high discharge of water from the Hathinkund barrage, accompanied by irregular monitoring of bundh, resulted in the devastating situation in over 25 villages situated along the river, according to residents of many villages in Karnal district.

Porcupines, rats make holes in bundh Every time when high quantity of water from Hathinkund barrage is discharged, the Yamuna creates havoc in around 30 villages, but the authorities fail to control the situation. Porcupines and rats make holes and burrows in bundh, but the authorities did not monitor these. Mahinder, a resident

As per an estimate of the administration, so far flood water has inundated fields of paddy, sugarcane, maize and vegetables on around 40,000 acres in many villages.

“Every time when high quantity of water from the Hathinkund barrage is discharged, the Yamuna creates havoc in around 30 villages, including Shergarh Tapu Garhpur Tapu, Nabiabad, Nabipur, Jammu Khala, Mustafabad, Dakwala, Lalupura, Sadarpur, Mundugarhi, Nasirpur, Bazidpur and others, but the authorities fail to control the flood-like situation. Porcupines and rats make holes and burrows in the bundh, but the authorities did not monitor these. If timely steps like plugging of holes or burrows had been done, this situation could have been averted,” said Mahinder, a resident. He alleged that arrangements should have been made before the arrival of the monsoon.

The data said the district had recorded over 280 mm of rainfall in the past five years, which was a record in July.

Residents also said that the flood had broken all previous records and they questioned the quantity of discharge in the Yamuna. “I saw a similar flood sometime in around 1978. It is being claimed that the discharge from the Hathikund barrage was over 3 lakh cusecs, but we felt it was much higher, which results in devastation. Delhi has also witnessed a record flow in the Yamuna, which shows the discharge was higher from the Hathinkund barrage as water reached Delhi after crossing Karnal,” said Amar, a farmer from Indri block.

Sanjay Rahar, SE, Irrigation Department, said they conduct regular monitoring of the bundh and banks along with studs. There was a high current of water, which caused two major breaches.

Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, said the assessment of the losses to people would be done. “With the help of the Army and NDRF personnel, we are making efforts to rescue stranded people. All kinds of help like drinking water, food packets and medicines are being provided to people in different villages,” said Yadav.

#Karnal