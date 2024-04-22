Hisar’s HSVP sector roads fail to see ‘Vikas’

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 21

The road infrastructure in Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) Sector 4 of Hisar remains in tatters. The main road and most of the other roads in the interior areas of the sector remain in a bad shape, despite repeated requests by residents to repair them.

Residents alleged that they had been facing major inconveniences due to the pitiable condition of the roads in Sector 4 and surrounding areas. The residents also staged a protest some time ago and met higher officials to draw their attention to the problem, but the situation is far from satisfactory, they alleged.

Sube Singh, a resident of the sector, said the main road from Jindal Chowk to the main entry of the sector was broken. “You can see potholes and damaged gravel scattered on the road. The condition of roads in the interior areas of the sector, which has close to 500 houses is even worse. We have met the officials of the HSVP several times to raise the demand of re-carpeting and maintenance of the roads,” Singh said.

Another resident Rameshwar said even the roads leading to agricultural fields in many villages were in a better condition than the roads in the sector. “The broken and ‘kacha’ roads have become an inconvenience as the dust raised due to passing of vehicles enters houses,” he said.

The resident welfare association of the sectors 1 and 4 (twin sectors) also met the chief administrator of the HSVP at its head office in Panchkula last year to raise the issues of broken roads and other problems that were being faced by the residents.

General Secretary of RWA Salaudeen Kagdana said they had raised seven points before the chief administration. Kagdana said the HSVP administration in Hisar had promised to undertake the works to ensure repair and upgrade of the civic infrastructure in both sectors. Though some work had been done, there were still many problems that needed to be taken up by the authorities, he said.

The RWA general secretary said the work of re-carpeting and repairing Sector 1 roads at a cost of Rs 59 lakh was in progress. He said they had also been informed by the officials that the estimated cost for the re-surfacing of roads of Sector 4 would be around Rs 4.29 crore and was pending for administrative approval by the chief administrator of the HSVP.

An HSVP official said the work to re-carpet the roads would begin soon after administrative approval is received.

