Hoardings damage tricolour streetlights

Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, April 26
The Sirsa authorities had installed tricolour lights on poles of streetlights in a bid to beautify the city but these are getting damaged due to the illegal placement of hoardings and banners. More than 100 streetlights in the city have been damaged because of this.
Beautification bid goes awry
- The Sirsa authorities had installed tricolour lights on streetlights in a bid to beautify the city
- However, these fancy lights, which usually last one or two years without damage, are not lasting even three months.
The agency that got the tender for the installation of streetlights is hassled as these fancy lights, which usually last one or two years without damage, are not lasting even three months. According to officials, people who illegally put up hoardings on the city’s streetlights are to blame. During the installation of hoardings, the tricolour lights are being damaged due to cuts. The municipal administration will now take action against agencies responsible for installing such hoardings.
Officials said the agencies responsible for installing hoardings on streetlights would face increased fines. Action would also be taken against individuals or organisations that have put up their advertisements against regulations.
Mainly, lights on the Barnala Road, from the bus stand to Dabwali Road, from the bus stand to Hisar Road, from Maharana Pratap Chowk to Huda Chowk, from Sangwan Chowk to Rania Road and from the bus stand to Begu Road have been damaged due to hoardings.
Local resident Ashish Sharma said when these lights were installed, the roads used to be well lit at night and used to enhance the city’s beauty. But after hoardings and banners were hung on these poles, the lights started getting damaged. Now, some lights are on, and some are off, raising questions about the efficiency of the local administration.
Praveen Sharma, JE, Municipal Council, Sirsa, said strict action would be taken against the violators and the lights would be repaired.
