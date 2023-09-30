HSGMC poll: Registration of electoral roll extended

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 29

The last date for the preparation of votes for the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) elections has been extended from September 30 to October 16.

HSGMC (ad hoc) officiating president Bhupinder Singh Assandh, officiating general secretary Ramnik Singh Mann, executive member Winner Singh and other committee members today held a meeting with gurdwara elections commissioner Justice HS Bhalla (retd).

Recently, the Sikh community leaders had expressed concerns over the pace of preparation of votes and sought extension of the deadline so that the real number of Sikh voters could come out.

#Ambala #Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee HSGMC #Sikhs