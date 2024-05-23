If voted to power, will implement one nation, one election: Rajnath

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal/Kaithal, May 22

Strongly backing BJP’s ‘one nation, one election’ slogan, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh promised to implement it if voted to power. “We have promised one nation, one election in our manifesto. Our government has taken steps in this regard, and we will implement it if voted to power as it will save precious time,” said Rajnath Singh, while addressing a well-attended gathering in Gharaunda grain market in support of BJP candidate for Karnal Lok Sabha and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

He also addressed a gathering in Kalayat in Kaithal district, where he sought votes for Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate Naveen Jindal.

Due to a leg injury, Singh addressed both the gathering sitting on the dais. Urging people to cast their votes in favour of Manohar Lal, he said,“I know Khattar ji personally and he is like a ‘saint’ in politics. You will choose not only an MP, his contribution will go beyond it,” he said.

In Kalayat, he enumerated Jindal’s social work as well as other initiatives taken for the general public.

Accusing the Congress of failing to eradicate poverty, he said that its leaders, starting from Jawaharlal Nehru, talked about eradicating poverty. “Many leaders Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh from Congress promised to eradicate poverty, but they failed to do so. However, the BJP has taken several steps to address the issue,” he said.

“With the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty. We will end poverty,” he said, adding that the BJP has fulfilled what it promised.

“We will establish ‘Ram Rajya’ in India and no power can stop us from achieving it,” said Singh. “When the people of the country know their duties and responsibilities, it automatically will set in Ram Rajya,” he clarified.

Highlighting his government’s strong stand on crimes against women, he made it clear, “Be it Hindu, Muslim, or a citizen of any other religion, if anyone looks at a mother, sister, or daughter disrespectfully, we will take strict action. Governments come and go; we will not even worry about the government,” he said.

Accusing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the Congress party of betraying their respective mentors, he said, “Kejriwal betrayed his leader and mentor Anna Hazare by forming a party, while Congress did not heed to Mahatma Gandhi’s advice and continued to use the name of Congress under which they fought for Independence, even though Bapu ji asked not to use it,” said Rajnath.

Attempt to woo Rajputs

BJP’s star campaigner Rajnath Singh is a strong face of the Rajput community, and his rallies, as per BJP sources, were planned to woo it. A rally was held at Gharaunda in Karnal Lok Sabha constituency and Kalayat in Kaithal district, a part of the Kurukshetra LS constituency. Both areas have a significant number of Rajput community members.

‘Modi will become PM in 2024, 2029’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said the BJP would form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive time on the basis of development works carried out under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. “Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister not only in 2024, but also in 2029,” Rajnath claimed at a rally in Bhiwani on Wednesday. —TNS

