In border district of Sirsa, women’s role in drug trade to fore

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 26

The network of drug trafficking has spread extensively in Sirsa district, which borders Punjab and Rajasthan. Along with men, women are increasingly getting involved in the trade.

Since 2023, approximately 50 women have been arrested on the charge of drug trafficking under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In 2022, 36 women peddlers were arrested; in 2023, 39; and in 2024 so far, 11 women peddlers were nabbed. — Vikrant Bhushan, SP, SIRSA

Despite police claims that they are running an extensive campaign against drug traffickers in the district, women are selling drugs under their nose. Sources claimed that the number of women drug traffickers is more than 200.

They said there are hundreds of families across the district in which both men and women, along with their children, are involved in the drug trafficking business. Just last week, the police arrested three women with a large quantity of narcotics in Sirsa. One woman was from Dabwali in Sirsa, and the other two were from Bathinda, Punjab.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Bhushan said there was no doubt that the police were doing their job. He said nearly 40 villages had been declared drug-free under their anti-drugs campaign. On women drug traffickers, he said there were some constraints for the police as well. For instance, even after receiving information, the police could not question any woman without a woman police officer during evening/night hours. He said usually men engage women in the trade. “In 2022, 36 women peddlers, in 2023, 39 women peddlers, and in 2024 till now, 11 women drug peddlers have been arrested,” he said.

The SP said in order to fully crack down on women peddlers, female police officers have been deployed in every police station, CID unit and Anti-Narcotics Cell. He said in a majority of the cases, these women’s relatives are also involved in such activities. “Most of the women caught in drug trafficking are released on bail sooner than men and then they get involved in drug trafficking again,” he said.

Sources said the network of drug traffickers had become stronger due to women as there is less suspicion on women, so women are able to carry out their tasks much easily. Women are mostly involved in peddling substances like chitta, heroin, opium and poppy husk.

