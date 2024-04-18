INDIA VOTES 2024: My win would strengthen PM Modi, Manohar Lal Khattar tells Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 17

Speeding up his election campaign, former chief minister and Karnal Lok Sabha candidate Manohar Lal Khattar reached out to party workers and leaders of the Gharaunda cluster on Wednesday. Khattar exhorted them to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi by securing his victory from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat.

“Your single vote will help strengthen PM Modi,” said Khattar. Highlighting the developmental works carried out by the Central Government, Khattar asked the party workers and leaders to reach out to every person to apprise them of the public welfare works undertaken by the Modi-led Union Government in the last two terms.

“The Central Government is providing every possible support to make the state strong and self-reliant,” he added.

He said PM Modi stood with the people of the country in all conditions. “Now, it is our duty to make all possible efforts to ensure his victory for the third consecutive time as PM,” said Khattar.

He praised PM Modi for taking the country’s name to the world level in different aspects and said that the Modi government had set new standards of development.

“Historic works have been done under the leadership of PM Modi. India has touched new dimensions in different fields. No scam has occurred in the last 10 years since he became the PM. Construction of the Ram temple has been completed in Ayodhya. The Citizenship Amendment Act has been implemented,” he added.

“The BJP government has made efforts to eradicate corruption. Our government has empowered women. We are committed to developmental works,” he said.

Khattar also highlighted the works done by the BJP government for the farmers of the country.

While interacting with media persons, he praised Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and highlighted his vision for the state. He said that Saini was a dedicated party worker and that he would win the Karnal seat with a record margin. He was reacting to a question asked by the media persons about the statement of JJP leader Digvijay Singh, who had alleged that Nayab Singh Saini would face the same fate as former Punjab CM Charanjeet Singh Channi.

On the issue of the ban on Congress leader Randeep Surjewala by the Election Commission of India (EC), he welcomed it and said that such steps would stop punches below the belt.

He also wished former deputy mayor of Karnal Manoj Wadhwa the best of luck for his future endeavours after he quit the BJP on Wednesday.

