 INLD rally in Haryana: INDIA bloc’s key party Congress stays away : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • INLD rally in Haryana: INDIA bloc’s key party Congress stays away

INLD rally in Haryana: INDIA bloc’s key party Congress stays away

Former CM and INLD supremo OP Chautala picks Abhay as his political heir, exhorts people to strengthen him

INLD rally in Haryana: INDIA bloc’s key party Congress stays away

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal addresses during a programme on the 110th birth anniversary of INLD founder and former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, in Kaithal, on Monday. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Kaithal, September 25

Amid the speculations that INLD is going to join the opposition INDIA alliance group, key parties of the bloc, including Congress and AAP, stayed away from the “Samaan Diwas” rally organised in Kaithal on Monday to mark the 110thbirth anniversary of former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal.

Instead of regional heavyweights, including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, their party’s senior leaders KC Tyagi and Darek O Brien respectively came and addressed the rally.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray who were also expected to attend the rally, did not come. However, the reasons behind their absence is not clear.

National Conference leader and former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, SAD’s Sukhbir Balal, RLD's Shahid Siddiqui, and other leaders attended the rally. Senior BJP leader Birender Singh also addressed the rally and said that he had come to pay tribute to Chaudhary Devi Lal by rising above the party lines. He exhorted political parties to leave their differences to celebrate the birth anniversary of people like Tau Devi Lal. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Ravan also paid tribute to Devi Lal. He promised to raise the voices of farmers and economically weaker sections.

Leaders including Farooq, Tyagi, Badal, Brien, Siddiqui, and others gave a call for unity of opposition parties to uproot the BJP from power. Badal exhorted for a united front of regional parties.

Meanwhile, former CM and INLD supremo OP Chautala picked the party’s lone MLA in the Haryana Assembly and his son, Abhay Singh Chautala, as his political heir for the CM’s post and exhorted party workers to strengthen the hands of Abhay in upcoming elections. “I hand over Abhay to you, strengthen his hands, and make him successful. My blessings are always with him. If he fails to fulfill your aspirations, I will be there to pull his ears,” said Chautala.

Chauatala also promised an old age pension of Rs 7500 per month if voted to power. “We will also provide one cylinder and Rs 1100 to each household every month if voted to power,” said Chautala.

Besides, he promised free education and health facilities for students. Chautala also assured jobs to all unemployed youths and Rs 21000 per month as an unemployment allowance.

“We will repair all the buildings of the schools and will also fill all the vacant posts in schools and hospitals. Also, we will ensure a sufficient supply of medicines,” said Chautala.

Abhay appealed to leaders, who have left the party, to return to the party fold and promised that they would be given the same respect as they were getting earlier. He said that INLD had played a vital role in bringing change in the past and now it will again bring change in the political scenario. He also announced to continue his yatra from October 15. “I will continue my yatra to uproot the BJP-JJP from power. I will start my yatra from October 15 and will visit all villages which I could not visit during the first phase of the yatra," he said. A large number of people across the state attended the rally.

#Congress #Kaithal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists

2
India

'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing

3
Trending

When Dev Anand 'robbed one brother, stole the other's girlfriend'

4
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

5
India

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: Canada 'used' US intelligence on India's role

6
Bathinda

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

7
Punjab

RBI report: Punjab's debt to GSDP ratio highest at 48%

8
Trending

In leaked wedding video, watch Parineeti Chopra as she walks towards Raghav Chadha in 'pearl white'

9
Diaspora

Singapore Chinese cab driver abuses woman assuming her to be Indian; put under investigation

10
India

Indian, Russian firms halt diamond trade

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Top News

AIADMK severs ties with BJP-led NDA alliance; says would lead a separate front for 2024 LS polls

AIADMK severs ties with BJP-led NDA; says would lead a separate front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Said the BJP state leadership has been defaming late CN Anna...

Asian Games: Sensational Sadhu blows away Sri Lanka as Indian women cricket team earns country’s second gold

Asian Games: India clinch gold as sensational Titas blows away Sri Lanka in women’s cricket final

India defeat Lanka by 19 runs in a low-scoring final

‘Relationship with India 'important', but if allegations are proven true…’: Canada’s Defence Minister on Nijjar’s killing

'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing

Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...

Canada Speaker apologises for felicitating former Nazi as ‘war hero’

Canada Speaker apologises for felicitating former Nazi as ‘war hero’

The felicitation took place in Canadian Parliament in the pr...

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Manpreet Badal, 5 others in land buying case

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

Three arrested; investigation shows Badal allegedly ‘conspir...


Cities

View All

On the run for 30 years, Amritsar man finally held for his colleague’s murder

On the run for 30 years, Amritsar man finally held for colleague’s murder

Hygiene goes for toss on Maha Singh road heading to Heritage Street in Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 18: Clogged sewers, potholed roads, tardy lifting of garbage plague Ward No. 18

Married woman dies by suicide, three held

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Manpreet Badal, 5 others in land buying case

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

Burglars break into bank in Haryana’s Ambala, cut open lockers, decamp with jewellery, other valuables

Burglars break into bank in Haryana’s Ambala, cut open lockers, decamp with jewellery, other valuables

50 city taxi stand allottees default on fee, Chandigarh MC issues resumption order

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

42-day leave to PGI staffers for organ donation

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Carry out repair, beautification work in east Delhi areas: L-G to officials

Man fakes bullet injury to frame rival in Delhi, held with 2 aides

Man killed in hit-and-run in Delhi

Masked men loot jewellery shop in Rohini

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Tragedy averted as roof of verandah collapses at Sidhupur govt school

Malhi may take charge as Trust chairman today

India, Canada row: CPI (ML) New Democracy condemns visa suspension, demands withdrawal

3 held for house theft

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Property dealer demolishes woman’s house at Gill village

Woman’s 3 vehicles set afire by ex-boyfriend

1,875 farmers to get crop residue mgmt machines on subsidy in Ludhiana district

Ward watch: Commercial activities in residential areas lead to traffic jams, haphazard parking in Ward 46

AAP came to end mafia and change system in Punjab, now is its manager-in-chief, says Navjot Sidhu

AAP came to end mafia and change system in Punjab, now is its manager-in-chief, says Navjot Sidhu

Two days on, 4 arrested for attack on car outside temple in Patiala

PSEB engineers contribute Rs 36.29 lakh to CM’s Relief Fund

Punjab's rising debt worrying, says Navjot Singh Sidhu