 Irrigation Dept digs trenches to stop illegal mining activities : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Irrigation Dept digs trenches to stop illegal mining activities

Irrigation Dept digs trenches to stop illegal mining activities

Mafia ‘using’ inspection road of department as passage for transporting minerals illegally

Irrigation Dept digs trenches to stop illegal mining activities

The Irritation Department has dug up trenches. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 15

The mining mafia was allegedly using an inspection road of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Yamunanagar (an embankment of the Western Jamuna Canal, which is used by the department as a passage for inspection of the canal) as a passage for transporting mining minerals illegally.When the matter came to the notice of the authorities of the Irrigation department, they dug trenches on the inspection road to curb illegal mining activities through this route.

According to information, the mining mafia was allegedly using the west side embankment of the Western Jamuna Canal (WJC) as a passage from Bahadarpur village to the bridge of the WJC situated in Bhud Kalan village.

The mining mafia was using the passage for transporting illegal raw mining minerals to the stone crusher zone, situated at Ballewala village and for transporting finished mining minerals from the Ballewala zone to Pratap Nagar town and other places of the area.

Sources said the mafia was using the route to avoid the action of mining contractors, police, the Mining Department and other departments concerned of the local

administration.

Amit Kumar, Junior Engineer of the Irrigation Department said when this matter came to their notice, they immediately dug up two trenches on the passage to curb illegal mining activities through this route.

“The inspection road is used by our department to undertake inspection or patrolling of the canal. But, for some time, some people were using this route for transporting mining minerals illegally. Therefore, we have recently dug up two trenches on the passage,” said JE Kumar.

He further said three employees of the department had been deputed on patrolling work in the area, so that no one could use resources/routes of the Irrigation Department for undertaking illegal mining activities.

“Our senior officers have issued us clear instructions that the passages of the department should not be used by anyone for undertaking illegal mining activities. Therefore, we are keeping strict vigil on such routes of the department,”said

JE Kumar.

Sources said the illegal mining activities were being run mostly by the people of the area by using tractor-trailers.

“Illegal mining is not only resulting in large-scale environmental degradation in Yamunanagar district, but also causing loss of lakhs of rupees to the state exchequer,” said a source.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Illegal Mining #Yamunanagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’; Sukhbir Badal sends notice to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for remarks on his private business

2
Punjab

Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP

3
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

4
India

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault

5
India

Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it

6
India

Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule on March 16; BJP eyes third win, Opposition looks at stopping Modi juggernaut

7
Himachal

Himachal political crisis: Congress ex-minister, sitting Kangra MLA played anchor role during cross-voting for RS poll, says CM Sukhu

8
World

‘She sensed danger’: On CCTV, 14-year-old Arizona girl on her way home from school narrowly escapes attempted kidnapping

9
Himachal

Chamba: ADM, 5 others convicted in exam impersonation case

10
India

Vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views on laudable initiative: India on US's criticism of CAA

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well

‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI

‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI

Wants bank to disclose unique number to establish buyer-part...

Top court won’t stay appointment of ECs

Top court won’t stay appointment of ECs

KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case

KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case

Arrest follows I-T, ED raids at her residence

Congress Dalit MLA Chabbewal joins AAP, likely to get Hoshiarpur ticket

Congress Dalit MLA Chabbewal joins AAP, likely to get Hoshiarpur ticket


Cities

View All

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Pak, Afghan Hindu-Sikh families find ray of hope after new CAA law

2 extortionists fire at goldsmith’s shop

High Court judge inspects Baba Bakala court

Drug trafficker held with 1 kg of heroin

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for ‘abusing’ persecuted Hindus

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal as court refuses to stay summons

Manoj Tiwari highlights Centre’s initiatives for women

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

1 more accused nabbed in housing grant scam

Hoshiarpur ex-DHO Lakhbir joins SAD

Garbage mess in city unlikely to be resolved before Holi, panel formed

Cancer makes woman farmer switch to organic farming

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

Man’s murder case cracked, police suspect ‘supari’ killing

Few visitors at PAU Kisan Mela this year

Pakhowal CHC nursing sister hangs self to death

Nawan Mohalla clash: Nine more suspects land in police dragnet

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

MC Commissioner to seek expert advice to deal with traffic woes

Minister opens OTs at Rajindra Hospital

Lok Sabha Poll: Police launch drive to check illegal parking, encroachments