Jail inmates apprised of free legal services

Bhiwani, April 6
District and Sessions Judge Deepak Aggarwal, who is also the Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), conducted a surprise inspection of the local district jail here on Saturday.
He was joined by Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajni Yadav, CJM Kapil Rathi, who is also the Secretary of the DLSA, Juvenile Justice Board Principal Magistrate Rakesh Kadian and ADC Harshit Kumar.
The DLSA Chairperson listened to the problems being faced by jail inmate and he apprised them of the solutions to their problems.
District and Sessions Judge Deepak Aggarwal informed the prisoners that if any inmate needs a lawyer, he or she can avail free legal services of a lawyer under the Legal Services Authority.
In this regard, a written application has to be sent to the office of the District Legal Services Authority, Bhiwani, through the jail administration, he said. Women jail inmates were advised to get their health check-up done from time to time.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto
Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era
ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala
One side of highway had been blocked by farmers