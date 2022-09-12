Kidnapped girl rescued in Gurugram, three arrested

Gurugram, September 11
In a major success, the Gurugram police arrested three persons for allegedly kidnapping a 9-year-old girl from Maruti Kunj in Bhondsi.
The arrested accused have been identified as Rinki Tiwari and Vikash from Madhya Pradesh and Sagar from Rajasthan. The accused were family friends of the victim and kidnapped her after a financial feud. They planned to kidnap the girl and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh for her release. However, with the police being involved, they abandoned the child near a mall and fled. A case was registered at the Bhondsi police station on Saturday. The police said the victim’s father, Om Pal, was a resident of Ekta Enclave, Maruti Kunj. His daughter went missing last evening along with the daughter of the accused and he received 13 calls from the accused demanding the ransom.Addressing mediapersons, Gurugram CP Kala Ramachandran said, “Jugnu took a loan of Rs 26 lakh from Pal. Jungu’s wife planned the kidnapping with two associates to repay her husband’s loan.” “Following the complaint, we launched an intensive search and kidnappers got cold feet. They abandoned both girls near the Big Toys mall near the Hero Honda Chowk and fled, but they were soon nabbed,” added Ramachandran.
