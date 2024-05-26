 Lower turnout, ‘silent voters’ to keep BJP, Congress candidates on toes : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Lower turnout, ‘silent voters’ to keep BJP, Congress candidates on toes

Lower turnout, ‘silent voters’ to keep BJP, Congress candidates on toes

May turn the tide either way in Haryana, claim political observers

Lower turnout, ‘silent voters’ to keep BJP, Congress candidates on toes

Women show ink marks after casting their votes outside a polling booth in Panchkula. tribune photo: Ravi Kumar



Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, May 25

The BJP and the Congress leaderships are at their wits’ end in the backdrop of lower voter turnout in the Haryana Lok Sabha elections today. This coupled with ‘silent voters’ have only added to the anxiety of the BJP and the Congress candidates, who are locked in a neck-and-neck contest on all 10 Lok Sabha seats.

No anti-incumbency, claims BJP

The Modi magic and a divided Congress will ensure that Haryana contributes 10 seats to the 400 seats of the BJP. There is absolutely no anti-incumbency against the BJP government. Subhash Barala, convener, BJP Lok Sabha Poll Mgmt Committee

Major issue, insists Congress

The anti-incumbency, especially against the BJP government in the state, was a major election issue and people have voted overwhelmingly for the Congress in the parliamentary polls. — Vijay Bansal, Congress leader

Drop in polling percentage

While in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voting percentage was pegged at over 70%, this time the polling percentage has been reported to be over 65% in the state.

Though the leaders of two major political parties put up a brave face, saying the lower voter turnout would ultimately prove to be beneficial for them, observers say ‘silence’ of the voters could turn the tide either way.

While in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voting percentage was pegged at over 70 per cent, this time the polling percentage has been reported to be over 65 per cent. Subhash Barala, convener of BJP Lok Sabha poll management committee, however, claimed the Modi factor and the unprecedented development undertaken by the BJP in the state would help the party retain all 10 seats.

“The lower or the higher voter turnout does not matter for the party. The Modi magic and a divided Congress in the state will ensure that Haryana contributes 10 seats to the 400 seats of the BJP at the national level. There is absolutely no anti-incumbency against the BJP government,” Barala asserted.

The observers said usually a lower voter turnout ensured that there was less anti-incumbency against the state or the national governments. This would mean the BJP would be able to escape the anti-incumbency in this parliamentary elections.

Dilbag Singh, a political commentator, however, cautioned that since polling percentage in the rural areas is reported to be high, the BJP facing anti-incumbency could not be ruled out in view of the farmer’ unrest and unemployment. “We will have to wait for the June 4 to analyse the polling pattern and see whether anti-incumbency was in play or not,” he asserted.

Congress leader Vijay Bansal echoed similar sentiments, claiming that the farmers’ protests and unemployment were major issues in the Lok Sabha elections and the BJP would have to pay a heavy price on account of these issues. “The anti-incumbency, especially against the BJP government in the state, was a major election issue and people have voted overwhelmingly for the Congress in the parliamentary polls,” Bansal claimed.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

TMC posts photos of EVMs with ‘BJP tags on them’; Election Commission replies

2
Haryana

Haryana’s Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad dies of heart attack

3
Diaspora

Here is why Punjab-origin truck driver, who caused bus crash that killed 16 hockey players in Canada, will be deported to India

4
Trending

Hardik Pandya may end up losing 70 per cent of his property if he divorces wife Natasa Stankovic, says report

5
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal expels Adesh Partap Singh Kairon for indulging in 'anti-party' activities

6
Haryana

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6 sees 60% polling; West Bengal's Jangal Mahal records highest voter turnout

7
Amritsar

BJP open to talks with agitating farmers, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Punjab’s Amritsar

8
India

Children among 22 dead in massive fire at gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot

9
Delhi

Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

10
Punjab

50 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court holds Air Force official’s discharge illegal; orders release of pension

Don't Miss

View All
Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Top News

At 64.2%, Haryana turnout lower than ’19, Sirsa leads with 69%; Delhi records 58%

At 64.2%, Haryana turnout lower than ’19, Sirsa leads with 69%; Delhi records 58%

57.8% voters cast ballot in Karnal Assembly byelection where...

61% vote in Phase-6; West Bengal reports clashes

61% vote in Phase-6; West Bengal reports clashes

65.9% in 5 phases: Election Commission’s absolute data out, says no one can alter it

65.9% in 5 phases: Election Commission’s absolute data out, says no one can alter it

Oppositon doing mujra to woo vote bank: PM; keep post’s dignity, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Oppositon doing mujra to woo vote bank: PM; keep post’s dignity, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

A first: Gandhis vote for non-Congress nominee in New Delhi

A first: Gandhis vote for non-Congress nominee in New Delhi

AAP’s Somnath Bharti Opposition face in seat that once elect...


Cities

View All

Congress will make crores of people ‘lakhpati’: Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar

Congress will make crores of people ‘lakhpati’: Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar

BJP open to talks with agitating farmers, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Punjab’s Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Congress protests over civic issues outside Amritsar municipal corporation office

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh in Chandigarh

Congress-AAP alliance masti in Chandigarh, kushti in Punjab: Shehzad Poonawalla

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula goes to polls today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Don’t let arrogance cloud your vision, Sanjay Tandon tells opponent

‘Stop personal attacks through proxies’, Manish Tewari reminds rival Sanjay Tandon of debate dare

Delhi a bellwether state, whoever wins its seven seats rules the country

Lok Sabha election 2024: What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time

Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6 sees 60% polling; West Bengal's Jangal Mahal records highest voter turnout

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6: CJI DY Chandrachud casts vote in Delhi

Lok Sabha polls: Delhi records 34.37 per cent turnout till 1 pm, highest in North East Delhi seat

If I have seen Beant Singh in anyone, it is Modi, says Bittu

If I have seen Beant Singh in anyone, it is Modi, says Ravneet Bittu

BSP workers, supporters carry flexes of leaders home after Nawanshahr rally

Atwal father-son duo not allowed to reach PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Jalandhar

Congress will create better future for youth: Sachin Pilot

Farmers detained ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Jalandhar

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

AAP’s Parashar holds foot march in West constituency

Prioritise development over divisive politics: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Put state on path of progress by voting for SAD: Ranjit Singh Dhillon

26 Independents in fray for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

AAP’s free power a failure in face of cuts: Preneet

AAP’s free power a failure in face of cuts: Preneet

BJP hired daily wagers for PM’s Patiala rally, alleges Congress

AAP lines up star campaigners in Patiala to counter Modi’s impact