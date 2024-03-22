Man beats up hospital staff

Yamunanagar, March 21
A man misbehaved with the staff of the trauma centre of Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital. Data entry operator Aditya Verma, in his complaint, alleged that an unknown man barged into the emergency ward at 11.15 pm and also broke the glass of the nursing station. On being stopped, he beat up the staff and used foul language. The suspect managed to flee on a motorcycle, but the incident was recorded in the CCTV camera.
A case was registered against the unidentified person at the City police station.
