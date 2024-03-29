Man booked for sexual abuse

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: A man was booked on the charge of sexual abuse of a minor girl of a village here. The girl’s mother told the police that Mukesh had been harassing her daughter for a long time. She said they had tried to make him understand several times, but he didn’t listen to them. She added that he took her daughter to a field on March 24 and sexually abused her there on the pretext of marrying her. A case was registered against Mukesh under Section 4 of POCSO Act and 506 of the IPC on Wednesday.

