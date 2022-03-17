Minister: Board to promote natural farming in Haryana soon

Hisar, March 16
Agriculture Minister JP Dalal said the state government would set up a board to promote natural farming.
Addressing farmers on the closing ceremony of the Krishi Mela in the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University, Hisar, he said if the farmer suffers loss of yield due to natural farming, they would be compensated by the government for three years. “Natural farming will reduce the cost of the farmer and also improve the quality of the crop”, he stated.
