Minister opens BJP office for LS elections

Yamunanagar, March 17
Minster Kanwar Pal Gujjar today inaugurated the BJP’s office for the Lok Sabha elections in the Jagadhri Assembly constituency. On the occasion, party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Ambala Banto Kataria was also present. Gujjar said the BJP candidate would register a win by a big margin. He said there was a lot of enthusiasm among workers to ensure party candidate’s win.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Narendra Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul Gandhi
Marks yatra finale | INDIA bloc show of strength at Mumbai r...