Minister opens BJP office for LS elections

Yamunanagar, March 17

Minster Kanwar Pal Gujjar today inaugurated the BJP’s office for the Lok Sabha elections in the Jagadhri Assembly constituency. On the occasion, party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Ambala Banto Kataria was also present. Gujjar said the BJP candidate would register a win by a big margin. He said there was a lot of enthusiasm among workers to ensure party candidate’s win.

