Monsoon session: Khattar, Hooda hail Chandrayaan feat

August 25

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar extended his hearty congratulations to the nation on the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface, making India the first nation to reach the moon’s enigmatic South Pole.

He was speaking on the inaugural day of the monsoon session in Vidhan Sabha here today. A jubilant CM attributed the triumph to the exceptional dedication and relentless efforts of the brilliant minds at ISRO amidst the thumping of the desks by the treasury and Opposition benches.

As the tenor of argument between Hooda and Home Minister Anil Vij escalated, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta urged Vij to ‘cooperate’, adding that the Opposition had already accepted the statement of the CM.

At this, Vij went out of the House and stayed away from the proceedings for over an hour.

Highlighting the contribution of the state in the lunar mission, he said nuts, bolts and wires in Chandrayaan were sourced from Rohtak and Rewari. He praised the youths from Ambala, Bhiwani and Hisar districts, who were an essential part of the Chandrayaan-3 team.

He applauded PM Modi’s unwavering support that bolstered the morale of the scientists at every juncture of this prestigious mission.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda hailed the achievement, while saying that this did not happen in five or seven years and was the outcome of a sustained effort. “Successive Prime Ministers since Independence from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru have all contributed to this achievement,” he stated.

Stating that Modi’s contribution to the mission was immense, Home Minister Anil Vij insisted that Hooda take Modi’s name since it had happened under his leadership.

Even as Hooda tried to explain that he was not averse to giving credit to Modi, he said successive PMs, too, should be given their due. As the tenor of argument between Hooda and Vij escalated, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta urged the Home minister to “cooperate”, adding that the Opposition had already accepted the statement of the CM.

At this, Vij went out of the House and stayed away from the proceedings for over an hour. Later, the Speaker clarified that Vij had misunderstood and presumed that he had been asked to leave the House, while no such direction had been given.

