NAAC team inspects PGIMS, lays emphasis on research

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 26

A team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has inspected Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS) and the PGIMS at Rohtak.

The five-member team completed the inspection during a three-day visit to the city and left on Thursday. The team will now submit a confidential report to the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Sources said the NAAC team, headed by Dr Vivek A Saoji, laid stress on the significance of research activities and their documentation at the university, especially in view of the large number of patients visiting the OPDs at the local PGIMS.

The team also took notice of the absence of some consultants during the inspection of the OPDs at the PGIMS. “The absence of consultants from OPDs during the inspection was surprising as the university authorities and all faculty members were well aware of the NAAC team’s visit,” said a senior faculty member.

PGIMS Director Dr SS Lohchab said the NAAC team members were satisfied with the functioning of the institute/university.” Quality research is being done at the university and its entire record will be duly furnished. Consultants were present at OPDs, though one or two might have been away at the time of the inspection for some reason,” he said.

Thanking the team members, UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Anita Saxena said the inspection provided an opportunity for introspection and growth. The NAAC team inspected various departments and facilities and interacted with the university fraternity during the visit.

