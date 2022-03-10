National Highways Authority of India speeds up recarpeting work on National Highway-44

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 9

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has speeded up the work of recarpeting the National Highway-44 to provide smooth journey to the commuters, with the authorities claiming that the work is currently in full swing.

The NHAI started the work in November 2021 at an estimated cost of Rs 177 crore from Panipat to Jalandhar. In Haryana, a stretch of around 150 km was to be recarpeted, of which so far work on around 100 km stretch has been completed.

Sources said the pace of the work was slow in initial days due to which commuters had to face a lot of inconvenience, particularly at night. Following the complaints of commuters, the NHAI speeded up the work, they added.

“The work of re-carpeting is going on in full swing and we are expecting the work to be completed in a couple of months,” said Bhanu Pratap Singh, section engineer of the NHAI, Ambala.

Meanwhile, many commuters had complained of having a non-functional drainage system and demanded to reconstruct the drainage system.