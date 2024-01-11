National Investigation Agency raids Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangsters’ houses in Haryana’s Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, January 11

The National Investigation Agency conducted raids at two places in Sonepat district on Thursday morning.

It raided the house of gangster Priyavart Fouji at Garhi Sisana village and that of gangster Ankit Sersa at Sersa Jati village.

Both Fauji and Ankit were allegedly involved in Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

#National Investigation Agency NIA #Sidhu Moosewala #Sonepat