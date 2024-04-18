Nayab Singh Saini seeks votes on Modi’s performance

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 17

Chief Minister and state BJP president Nayab Singh Saini today said that the performance of the Modi government in the past 10 years had generated a kind of wave that would ensure that the BJP-led NDA government returns to power for the third time.

Addressing a public meeting in favour of party candidate Krishan Pal Gurjar here today, Saini said that PM Modi had made unparalleled efforts to preserve the nation’s culture and traditions, the inauguration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya after 500 years being one of his greatest achievements. “Today we feel proud of our culture as the traditions that had been missing during the previous regimes have returned,” he said, adding that revival and renovation of the temples at Kashi Vishwanath and Somnath temples was another example.

Claiming that the BJP government had taken care of the interest of the masses, he said the Modi government had ensured speedy progress at the national and international level not witnessed earlier. He said as the party was confident that PM Modi would return with more than 400 seats in parliament, it would ensure that the country becomes the third largest economy in the world and achieve the status of a developed nation soon.

Charging the Congress party with injustice meted to people in the past 55 years, he said women were among those sections that had been discriminated against grossly, as they were not given adequate representation or avenues of development.

