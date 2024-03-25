Nayab Singh Saini targets Congress, says it kept Mewat region backward

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 24

Addressing his first public rally in Nuh as the Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini today attacked the Congress here, accusing it of keeping the Mewat region backward. During the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in Tauru Anaj Mandi, Saini said while the Congress kept the district backward, the BJP government made it aspirational in the past nine and half years. It may be noted that the Meo Muslim-dominated district reverberates with strong anti-BJP sentiment after the 2023 riots and bulldozer action by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Unprecedented development during BJP’s rule The Congress kept the Mewat region backward during their rule whereas the BJP’s double-engine government paid special attention to the backward districts and got unprecedented development work done in these districts. Look where we stood as a country 10 years ago and where we stand now. Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister

Citing success of the BJP’s double-engine government, Saini said the formula had shown results in the past nine and half years.

“The Congress kept the Mewat region backward during their rule whereas the BJP’s double-engine government paid special attention to the backward districts and got unprecedented development work done in these districts. Look where we stood as a country 10 years ago and where we stand now. The BJP is the answer to quest for development,” Saini said.

In a fiery mood against the Opposition, Saini claimed corruption was at its peak in Haryana during the Hooda-led Congress government and the beneficiaries of various schemes were left to fend for themselves whereas during the Modi government’s tenure, the entire money was reaching eligible beneficiaries.

“Every Haryanvi knows how many jobs have been provided during the Congress regime and in what manner. As many as 68,000 jobs provided during the Congress regime were either given to favourites or the recruitment process came under legal scanner. In contrast, the BJP government provided 1.32 lakh jobs purely on merit basis. It’s your cue to choose the BJP and secure your ongoing development,” Saini said.

He also took a veiled dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying ‘fiercely’ honest men were in jail for corruption referring to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Saini also assured farmers of buying every grain of their crops when the procurement begins in next few days. He said the Opposition was misleading the farmers but it was the BJP that had given them their long- pending dues. He appealed to people to re-elect incumbent Member of Parliament Rao Inderjit Singh for the third time.

