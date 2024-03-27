Polling booth inspected in Sirsa

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 26

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner RK Singh inspected a polling booth at Sukhchain village in the Sirsa parliamentary constituency on Tuesday in view of the Lok Sabha general elections.

On the occasion, necessary directions were given to officials. The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials to ensure all facilities at the booths. Instructions were given to immediately construct ramps where these were not built.

He directed that assistance of relevant BLOs (Booth-Level Officers) for the elderly and differently-abled voters should be taken. The DC said adequate arrangements such as ramp facilities for differently-abled and elderly voters, separate toilets for women and men, drinking water, tables, and chairs should be ensured. Electricity supply should be arranged inside the polling centres. Any inconvenience to the voters should be avoided and shortcomings should be promptly rectified and reported to the District Election Office.

#Lok Sabha #Sirsa