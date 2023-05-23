Post Nuh raid, state records 27% decline in cyber plaints

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 22

Calling the recent raid by the Haryana Police on cyber criminals in Nuh a “role model” for crackdown, the MHA’s Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) has asked seven vulnerable states to draw lessons and execute them. A meeting-cum-interaction regarding the hotspots of cyber fraudsters in India was hosted by the Centre, where cops from Delhi, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Telangana, UP, Jharkhand and Rajasthan were asked to take a cue from the Nuh police, which spearheaded the biggest raid on cybercrime in the NCR. The Centre acknowledged the immediate impact of the raid that resulted in a drop in the number of complaints.

Post the raid, conducted by around 5,000 police personnel in 14 villages in Nuh on April 27, wherein 125 cyber criminals were apprehended, Haryana recorded a 27 per cent decline in cyber complaints. The effect was evident at the national level, with a decline of around 12 per cent.

According to the data analysis by the Centre, while Haryana had registered 5,728 cybercrime complaints from April 1 to April 20 on the national cybercrime portal, they went down to 4,218 from May 1 to May 20. At the national level, the number slipped from 85,334 to 75,599 for the same period.

“The raid has yielded immediate results and the investigation is helping us crack down on interstate gangs and solve nationwide cases. The criminals nabbed were involved in cyber fraud worth hundred of crores and it was the biggest organised operation of the NCR,” said Nuh SP Varun Singla.

According to senior officials, the Centre has asked the affected states to study and execute aspects of the raid like detailed planning, including deciding targets, recce of targets discretely, mobilisitaion of resources and manpower, use of technology, briefing of force, interrogation of criminals, detailed technical examination of exhibits seized to find out linkage analysis, and the way ahead to plug gaps in KYC of TSPs and banks to make it difficult to obtain online bank accounts and SIM cards on fake documents.

