Yamunanagar: Promised job for son, man duped of Rs 6.5L

Yamunanagar, March 20
Two persons allegedly duped a man of Rs 6.50 lakh on the promise of providing a job for his son in the Indian Railways.
In a complaint to the police, Rajinder Mohan of Joginder Nagar, Yamunanagar, stated that Gurdarshan Singh and his son Prince, both residents of Panchkula district, came to his house with a person who was his son Parag’s acquaintance in August 2020.
He said Gurdarshan Singh and his son told them that they had connections with some senior officers of the Indian Railways, who could provide a job to Parag in the Indian Railways.
He said that they told him that he would have to pay Rs 8 lakh to them for this work.
“I paid them Rs 6.5 lakh in instalments. They gave a fake appointment letter to my son. Now, they are not returning our money. They threaten us with dire consequences when we demand our money back,” alleged the complainant.
On the complaint of Rajinder, a case was registered against Gurdarshan and Prince under Sections 406, 420 and 506 of the IPC at Gandhi Nagar police station on March 18.
