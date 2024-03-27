Promised job in UK, woman duped of Rs 2.4 lakh

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 26

A woman of Tehi village of the district was duped of Rs 2.4 lakh after being promised a job in the United Kingdom.

The victim, Sneha, alleged she was given an “offer letter” for a job, which was later found to be fake.She told the police that she had received a call on her mobile phone from an unknown number on December 27, 2023. She said the caller told her that he was speaking from the UK. “The caller told me that there was a job offer in the UK. He said if I was interested, I would have to complete some formalities,” the complainant told the police. She said, “The fraudster demanded Rs 5 lakh from me for this work. He asked me to pay Rs 2 lakh as an advance amount. I fell into the trap of the fraudster and I transferred Rs 2 lakh into his bank account. Then the fraudster took another Rs 40,000 from me,” alleged the complainant. She said the fraudster sent her a “job offer letter” on her WhatsApp which looked like it was issued by the Airport Authority of India.“When I enquired, the offer letter was found to be fake,” alleged the complainant. On her complaint, a case was registered.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #Yamunanagar