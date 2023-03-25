Punjab Police took a day to reach Shahbad, claims Vij

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 24

A day after the Kurukshetra police handed over a woman named Baljit Kaur to the Punjab Police for allegedly harbouring Amritpal and his accomplice Pappalpreet Singh in Shahbad, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today raised questions over the functioning of the Punjab Government, saying it appeared it was not serious about catching the separatist.

Separatist may have left town by bus Another video of Amritpal and Pappalpreet has gone viral, showing the duo walking near the NH-44 in Shahbad.

There’s speculation that they might have boarded a Haryana Roadways bus from Shahbad for some other location. The Kurukshetra SP said the Punjab Police are investigating the matter

Home Minister Anil Vij said: “I do not think that the Punjab Government is serious about catching Amritpal. The entire Punjab Police force was searching for Amritpal in the Jalandhar area while the latter was having dinner in Shahbad (Kurukshetra). After we got the information, we immediately intimated the Punjab Police but they took them more than a day to reach Shahbad. If you are taking so much time to reach a location despite getting information on the ‘most wanted’ then all this appears to be a political drama by the Punjab Government.”

IG, Ambala Range, Sibash Kabiraj said: “The Kurukshetra police had apprehended Baljit Kaur and intimated the Punjab Police. Precautionary measures are being taken in all districts and we will provide the required assistance to the Punjab Police.”

Meanwhile, Baljit Kaur’s brother along with some local residents of Mamu Majra village met Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police. Sources said the brother had informed the district administration about Amritpal and Pappalpreet taking shelter in his house in Shahbad.

Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said: “Bajit Kaur’s brother, who works at SDM office, today expressed threat to the family’s security. A personal security officer on a temporary basis has been deployed for his security, and police patrolling in the locality has been increased. We will keep assessing the security.”

Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Malvinder Kang said, “Vij should understand the sensitivity of the matter as it is linked to national security. He should not make statements that might bring down the morale of our brave policemen. Any political statement like this should be avoided by any political party.”