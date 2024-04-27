Rather than village protests, punish BJP, JJP through vote: Deepender Hooda to farmers

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 26

Reacting to the protests being carried out by farm activists against the BJP and JJP leaders during their poll campaign, Congress candidate and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda has appealed to voters that instead of stopping the BJP and JJP candidates from entering the village, they should reply them with the power of their vote on May 25.

He was interacting with the media during his poll campaign at Beri in Jhajjar district on Thursday evening.

“In the past decade, every section of society, including farmers, workers, traders, employees, panch-sarpanch, rural watchmen, women, youth, ASHA workers, sportspersons, have been troubled by the BJP government. If the BJP thinks that people will forget the atrocities committed by its government in 10 years. The distressed people of the state are eagerly waiting for May 25 and will reply to each and every atrocity on the election day,” said Deepender.

He said 60 per cent of the BJP Lok Sabha candidates were from the Congress background. In such a situation, it was extremely ridiculous for the BJP leaders to say that the Congress was not getting candidates. The truth was that the BJP did not have candidates. Beri Congress MLA Dr Raghubir Kadian was also present on the occasion.

Deepender said there was a feeling of insecurity among the common people and businessmen due to record inflation, unemployment and breakdown of law and order in the state. “Traders and shopkeepers are unhappy with the government due to the economic recession. The era of illegal extortion and firing has once again returned in the state,” he said.

“The traders are now forced to work under the shadow of gunmen. Before 2004, ransom calls were coming from jails during Chautala rule, now, during the BJP rule, ransom calls are coming from jails and even from abroad. New gangs, mafias, and underage shooters have emerged. During the 10 years of rule, the BJP has made Haryana the centre of crime and unemployment,” he added.

Deepender claimed bitterness and lies were visible in the language of the BJP leaders after the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha polls. “It is clear from this that the BJP leaders are deeply disappointed as the trend of polling under the first phase indicates an anti-BJP atmosphere across the nation,” he added.

#BJP #Congress #Deepender Hooda #Rajya Sabha #Rohtak