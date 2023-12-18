Recognition of Haryana's 1,300 private schools not extended

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 17

Fate of over 60,000 students of around 1,300 private schools running on temporary recognition are hanging in balance after the state government did not extend recognition of such institutions, even as deadline to submit state board examination forms has ended.

Not for those with temporary recognition The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) did not open its portal for the submission of examination forms by the students of schools having temporary recognition, mentioning that their recognition has not yet been extended by the state government. Ravinder Nandal, president of all Haryana pvt school sangh

The management of these schools have urged School Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar to bail them out of the crisis. “The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) did not open its portal for the students of schools running on temporary recognition this time for submission of examination forms citing that their recognition has not yet been extended by the state government,” said Ravinder Nandal, President of All Haryana Private School Sangh. He said these schools considered as existing/deemed to be recognised have been operating for the past two decades on temporary recognition being extended every year. In March, the government had decided to extend the recognition with certain conditions.

“The schools will submit an undertaking to complete building norms within two years besides depositing an assurance amount for the same. Most schools have given their undertaking but their recognition has not yet been extended ,” said Nandal.

He said a delegation of the association on Sunday called on the school Education Minister and urged him to extend their recognition so that they could approach the BSEH for submission of board examination forms of their students. BSEH Chairman Ved Prakash Yadav said every school was to get recognition from the government and then affiliation from the education board. “Since the schools do not have recognition from the government, they are not allowed to enrol their students with the BSEH,” he said. Education Minister Gujjar said these schools’ recognition was in process.

#Private Schools #Rohtak