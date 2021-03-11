Recruitment drive for Agniveers gets good response in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 14

The Army’s recruitment drive under the newly launched “Agnipath” scheme is getting good response in Hisar district.

The country’s first drive for recruitment of Agniveers has started at the military station in Hisar. Youths from Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Jind districts are eligible to participate in the recruitment drive that started on August 12 and will conclude on August 29.

Major General Ranjan Mahajan, who heads the Army recruitment office in the region, said, “We are conducting it on the occasion of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, which makes it even more significant.

“Four more rallies are simultaneously underway in four other cities in the country. The Army will conduct 85 rallies between August and December across the country, besides 11 for the recruitment of women. In all, 40,000 Agniveers will be recruited through these rallies,” he said.

Major Gen Ranjan said they had started the process with the motto “Select the best through an absolutely fair and transparent process”.

He said nine recruitment rallies would be undertaken in Haryana, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh over the next few months. One of these rallies would be for the recruitment of women for the military police, he said.

He said there would be two-year age relaxation for the candidates in this recruitment drive, while ITI passouts have been given bonus marks. Lalit, 21, from Kharbala village of the district, who is participating in the recruitment process, said, “I am hopeful of getting through the recruitment process and will then try to be among the 25 per cent who will be retained.” His father retired from the CRPF recently, he said. Another candidate Sahil from a village near Hansi town said he had been preparing for recruitment in the Army for the past four years.

