Rewari blast: Contractor booked, probe ordered

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, March 17

The police on Sunday registered a case in connection with the boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility at Dharuhera industrial town in the district, which left 39 workers injured.

39 under treatment, some still critical At least 39 factory workers sustained burn injuries in the incident on Saturday

Over 20 of them admitted to PGIMS, Rohtak; many among them still critical

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident. A hiring contractor and others have been booked by the Dharuhera police.

The FIR was registered on a complaint by Raj Kumar, a labourer from UP.

The complainant stated that he had been hired through Shivam, a contractor. Nearly 60-70 workers were present in the factory at the time of the blast.

Meanwhile, a four-member probe panel led by the Rewari SDM has been formed. Other members include an official each from the labour, industries and fire safety departments.

The CM directed the panel to submit the probe report within a stipulated time, besides asking the Rewari Deputy Commissioner to ensure proper treatment of the victims.

SDM Vikas Yadav said the probe committee would submit its report in two days. “We have already started investigating the matter. The statements of various stakeholders are being recorded,” Yadav said.

Dr SS Lohchab, Director, PGIMS, said best possible treatment was being extended to the injured even as the condition of some of them remained critical. Local Congress MLA Chiranjeev Rao on Sunday visited the Trauma Centre in Rewari.

