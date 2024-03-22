Rewari factory blast: Proper safety equipment ‘not provided’ to workers: Inquiry

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, March 21

An inquiry committee led by Rewari SDM Vikas Yadav has — as per sources — found lapses on the part of the factory management in adhering to the norms pertaining to industrial safety. Workers were neither provided proper safety gear nor were preventive measures taken to check fatal incidents.

“The workers only had gloves and mask when the dust collector exploded in an auto spare parts factory in Dharuhera town here on Saturday while as per rules, they should also have been provided goggles, uniform and other safety gear. The dust collector was also not properly cleaned, leading to the explosion,” said a member of the inquiry committee, adding that they had submitted the inquiry report to Deputy Commissioner Rahul Hooda.

Sources maintained as per preliminary inquiry report, it was a spark-induced blast and the factory also lacked preventive measures to deal with emergency situations like explosions. Workers were in casual dress (and not in any uniform) when the blast took place. Those donning cotton dresses suffered lesser burn injuries than those wearing synthetic clothes.

“The panel along with technical experts analysed CCTV footage and recorded statements of various workers besides inspecting the spot to ascertain the cause of the explosion and other lapses responsible for the deaths and injuries to workers,” sources added.

A total of 39 workers had suffered burn injuries in the explosion. The toll rose to seven with another worker losing his life at the PGIMS Rohtak on Thursday. A total of 12 workers are still admitted in the PGIMS where their condition is stated to be critical. Dr SS Lohchab, Director, Rohtak PGIMS, said the best possible treatment was being extended to all the injured.

Notably, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had ordered a magisterial inquiry and directed the committee to submit its report within stipulated time besides asking the Rewari DC to ensure proper treatment of all injured.

No arrest has so far been made in the case even after the passage of four days after registration of FIR.

