Road work hits speed bump in Yamunanagar

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 22

The poor condition of a stretch of road from Sahid Bhagat Singh Chowk to City Centre Park in Yamunanagar is causing inconvenience to commuters of the area.

Poor response in tendering process

The road connects three educational institutes and a number of colonies of Wards 9, 10 and 15 of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ).

The 800-m stretch was constructed several years ago. Now, the road is dotted with potholes and layer of charcoal has worn off at several places.

“It is an important road. Hundreds of students use this road every day to go to their educational institutes situated along this road. Besides, it is the main road of several colonies of this area. People who live on the other side of the Western Jamuna Canal, also use this road,” said Amit, a resident.

He said the road should be reconstructed as top priority as it posed a risk to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders. People who run shops along this road lamented that its poor state was affecting their business and health. “Due to the bad condition of the road, dust is always suspended in the air. We find it difficult to sit in our shops due to the dust, which is not only affecting our business, but our health too,” said a shopkeeper.

The road was to be reconstructed at a cost of Rs 53 crore. However, a single firm participated in the tender process so the work could not be allotted.“Now, the construction work will start only after the model code of conduct comes to an end in June,” said Pawan Bittu, former senior Deputy Mayor and former councillor from Ward 9.

