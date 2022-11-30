Rohtak-Sonepat stretch needs repair

A stretch on the Rohtak-Sonepat road, passing through Bohar and Bhalauth villages in Rohtak district, has been lying damaged for years. One side of the road is lying closed for about two years for the laying of pipelines in Bohar village. The overflowing sewage on the other side of the road inconveniences commuters of Bhalauth village. The authorities concerned must act to solve the problem.

Sandeep Sharma, Rohtak

Poor condition of roads in Faridabad

I am appalled at the poor condition of the road leading from Zakhmee Chowk to Pali. The Transport Minister is devoted to the building of highways, and is not paying heed to the condition of roads in the cities. Though the BJP government is ruling in both UP and Haryana, there is a great difference in the quality of roads in Faridabad, Gurugram and Noida.

Dr Neeta Chhabra, Faridabad

Shopkeepers encroach road space in Yamunanagar

THE road in the new market area here was recently widened, and all the fruit and vegetable vendors were removed to offer more parking space to residents. Now, shopkeepers in the market have encroached the space on road by putting up flex boards. The local authorities must launch drives to remove illegal encroachments in the area and penalise the violators.

Abhinav Garg, Yamunanagar

What our readers say

