RWAs apprise FM of residents’ problems

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, March 31

Members of the resident welfare associations (RWAs) of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) Sectors 13 and 23 here called on Finance Minister Jai Prakash Dalal to apprise him of problems being faced by residents.

The delegation, headed by Sector 13 RWA president Ram Kishan Sharma, submitted a memorandum of their demands to the minister. Sharma said they had been raising their demands for a long time, but the authorities concerned had failed to take action.

He said major problems being faced by residents include choked sewerage system, broken roads and lack of streetlights in these localities.

He said the work to lay the new sewer line had been going on at a snail’s pace. “Roads in both sectors are in a bad condition. There is a need to repair the damaged roads,” he added.

Ramdhan Jangra, a member of the RWA, said the old-age home in Sector 13 was in a dilapidated condition that needed repairs. He said a watchman should be deployed at the old-age home.

“We have also take up these issues during a district grievance redressal committee meeting in the past, but to no avail. Instead of concrete actions, every time, we only get assurances. In the absence of these basic facilities, residents have been living in unhygienic conditions. They are suffering due to inaction by officials. We are fed up with the repeated assurances given by them,” he said.

Finance Minister Dalal assured the residents that he would soon convene a meeting of the officials concerned and get all the problems of Sector 13 and 23 resolved.

