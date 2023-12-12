Sarpanch of Sonepat village killed, cousin fired at; 6 booked

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, December 11

A 45-year-old sarpanch of Chhichhrana village in Gohana subdivision of the district was shot dead by motorcycle-borne youths, while he was on the way to his fields this morning. The assailants uploaded about the murder on Facebook.

Deceased sarpanch Rajesh Kumar

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh. Manjeet, son of the deceased, in his complaint to the Barauda police, stated that his father was elected sarpanch last year. Dalbir of Bairagi community was also contesting, but he had been murdered. After that, Dalbir’s family turned hostile towards his father.

After learning about the attack, he and his mother took him to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College at Khanpur, where doctors declared him dead, Manjeet said. He alleged Dalbir’s sons had murdered his father.

The assailants also fired at Raju, the sarpanch’s cousin. Raju claimed that he was in his balcony around 6.30 am, when three persons fired at him, saying they had murdered his cousin.

The police recovered 11 blank cartridges from the spot. The Gohana DCP said two cases had been registered against six persons.

