Seized narcotics destroyed in Hisar

Hisar, April 12

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Hisar Range Police, Dr M Ravi Kiran inspected the huge quantity of drugs recovered from drug smugglers in three districts of Hisar Range Police and disposed of it in a furnace to destroy it.

The ADGP also discussed with the police officials the measures to expedite the drug-free campaign being run at the police range level to curb smugglers as well as to control the demand for drugs in the region.

The narcotics were seized in 94 cases registered under the NDPS Act in three districts of Hisar range which include 33 cases in Hisar district , 27 in police district Hansi and 34 in Jind district.

The drugs seized from drug smugglers include 1060 kg of powdered poppy; 27 kg of charas ; 347 kg of ganja; 1,409 gm of heroin and 23,201 tablets of banned and intoxicating substances; 960 injections; 8,508 vials of syrup.

After inspecting these substances, the committee under the chairmanship of ADGP Hisar Range handed over the disposable narcotics to a pollution-free furnace in the Industrial Sector 27-28, under his supervision and in the presence of the duty magistrate appointed by the local administration.

